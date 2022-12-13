Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Declines By 49.6%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $20.99 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

