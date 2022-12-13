Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Decreases By 66.7%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

HTCMY stock remained flat at $40.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

