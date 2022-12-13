Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Rises By 100.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IHYF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

