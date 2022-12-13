Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Rises By 100.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IHYF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $25.42.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.