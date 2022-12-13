Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Declines By 54.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $125.73 and a 12 month high of $182.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

