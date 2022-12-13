Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Drops By 84.6%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPSEY. Cheuvreux raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Ipsen from €139.00 ($146.32) to €142.00 ($149.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ipsen from €107.00 ($112.63) to €108.00 ($113.68) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Stock Down 0.8 %

IPSEY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.