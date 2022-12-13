Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Expands By 283.3%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of JCICW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,432. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

