Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Grows By 207.3%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPNGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 683,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kaspien Stock Up 17.1 %

KSPN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 52,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,820. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 202.20% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPNGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

