Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Grows By 207.3%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 683,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kaspien Stock Up 17.1 %

KSPN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 52,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,820. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 202.20% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

