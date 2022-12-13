Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Drops By 96.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

KNCAY stock remained flat at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.98. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.