Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Expands By 404.7%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 404.7% from the November 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

LOWLF opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.21. Lowell Farms has a 1-year low of 0.13 and a 1-year high of 0.53.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

