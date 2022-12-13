Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Rises By 67.2%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,900 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the November 15th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MarketWise Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MKTW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 202,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,891. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 38,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,197.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in MarketWise by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketWise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,265 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

