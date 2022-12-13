Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increases By 326.2%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 326.2% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Shares of MZDAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 72,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,113. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

