Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Expands By 88.6%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitesco Stock Performance

Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

