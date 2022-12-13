Short Interest in Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Rises By 87.5%

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MCBI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services to personal and business customers. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

