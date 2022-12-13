Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Drops By 30.6%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NGMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 67,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $300.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 360,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 75.3% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 493,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

