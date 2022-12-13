Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Expands By 711.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 711.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.47) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.