Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Decreases By 44.6%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUZE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 53,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,169. NuZee has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

