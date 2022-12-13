Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Drops By 56.6%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 15th total of 966,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.8 days.
OZ Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %
OZMLF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 3,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $21.04.
About OZ Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OZ Minerals (OZMLF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.