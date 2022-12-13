Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Drops By 56.6%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 15th total of 966,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.8 days.

OZ Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %

OZMLF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 3,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $21.04.

About OZ Minerals

(Get Rating)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

