Short Interest in Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Grows By 615.0%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 615.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAZRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAZRF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

