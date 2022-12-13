Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Drops By 77.1%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Plus500 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Plus500 has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $23.00.
Plus500 Company Profile
