Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Drops By 77.1%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Plus500 has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.