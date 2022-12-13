Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Declines By 88.6%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Portage Fintech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,912. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

