Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Decreases By 56.5%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance

PowerBand Solutions stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.13. PowerBand Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of PowerBand Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About PowerBand Solutions

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.

