Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Increases By 55.8%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 56,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

In related news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

