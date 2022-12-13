Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rises By 305.3%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDEIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.62) target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

RDEIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 28,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,650. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

