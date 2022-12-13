Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Expands By 47.1%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 130,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 9,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

