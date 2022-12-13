Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Declines By 70.0%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

Shares of SPPJY remained flat at $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798. Sappi has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

