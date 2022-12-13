Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rises By 36.2%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,100 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 3,752,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 896.5 days.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAPIF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Saputo has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

