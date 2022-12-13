Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Declines By 50.7%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.8 days.

Silver Lake Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Silver Lake Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.