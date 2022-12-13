Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Drops By 97.4%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

St Barbara Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of St Barbara stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. St Barbara has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STBMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading

