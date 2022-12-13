Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Grows By 161.1%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.57%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.