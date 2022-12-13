Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Drops By 92.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPCS stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

