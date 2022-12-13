Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Decreases By 86.5%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TVE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 29,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

