Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Drops By 86.5%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 1.2 %

TVE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 29,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $25.98.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

