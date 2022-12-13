Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Grows By 203.9%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKGFY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,468 ($42.55) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,984.00.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 14,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,635. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

