Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Drops By 92.3%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUGS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of USHG Acquisition by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,000,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUGS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 398,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,015. USHG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

