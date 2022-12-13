Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Declines By 58.1%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter valued at $340,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

CXSE stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 3,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,916. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

