Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Declines By 58.1%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter valued at $340,000.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance
CXSE stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 3,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,916. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.