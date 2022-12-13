Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 38,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
