Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 38,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 158.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 98.9% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

