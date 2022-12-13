Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 16.2% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
