Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 16.2% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $16,742,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

