Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.87

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 1848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,842.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,842.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,203 over the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169,428 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

