Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in November

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $8.35.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

