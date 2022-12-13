SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.59 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $98.52 million and $6.59 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00512335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.01 or 0.05102330 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,378.37 or 0.30356104 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,039,352,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.