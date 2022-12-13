SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SM Energy by 171.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in SM Energy by 120.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

