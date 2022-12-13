Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.50 and last traded at $168.50. Approximately 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Soitec Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39.

Soitec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.