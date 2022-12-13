SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.40.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,375. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $7.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.73. 15,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,430. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

