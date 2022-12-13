Somerset Trust Co Acquires 76 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

Shares of UNH traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $536.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,223. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $501.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

