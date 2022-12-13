Somerset Trust Co Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after buying an additional 521,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.38. 172,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,884. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

