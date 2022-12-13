Somerset Trust Co Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

