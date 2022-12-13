Somerset Trust Co Sells 141 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.60. 31,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,258. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

