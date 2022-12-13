Somerset Trust Co Sells 289 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $247,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $9,007,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.90.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.63. 17,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

