Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.
Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
