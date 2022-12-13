Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) by 438.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

