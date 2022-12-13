Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SCEYF stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Tuesday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Source Energy Services has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Source Energy Services to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

